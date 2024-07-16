Bus Conductor Arrested for Assault with Cutlass in Belair

Conductor Charged with Assault Bodily Harm and Possession of Offensive Weapon

On July 13, 2024, police arrested and charged Mickell Brereton, a 28-year-old bus conductor of Belair, with the offenses of assault causing bodily harm and possession of an offensive weapon.

According to investigations, the accused allegedly assaulted a 48-year-old mechanic of the same address by striking him on his right arm with a cutlass, causing actual bodily harm. He was also charged with possession of an offensive weapon, to wit, a cutlass, without lawful excuse.

The offense was committed on June 21, 2024, in Belair. Brereton appeared before the Calliaqua Magistrates’ Court on July 15, 2024 where he pleaded guilty. For the charge of causing Actual Bodily Harm, he was placed on a one-year bond.

If he defaults, he would pay $1000.00 ECC or spend eight months in prison. For the charge of possession of an offensive weapon, he was ordered to pay forthwith, compensation in the sum of $50.00 ECC.