Bus Conductor Charged with Stealing Motor Cycle in Clare Valley

Bus Conductor charged with Theft

On June 23, 2024 police arrested and charged Naeen Browne, a 17-year-old Bus Conductor of Questelles with the offence of Theft.

According to the investigations, the accused allegedly stole one (1) black and white ATK 200CC Japaneese made motor cycle value $13,000:00 ECC, the property of a 22-years-old Porter of Clare Valley.

The offence occurred between on June 21, 2024 and June 22, 2024 in Clare Valley.

Browne appeared before the Serious Offences Court on June 24, 2024 and pleaded not guilty. He was granted bail in the sum of $3000.00 with one surety and the matter was adjourned to the Kingstown Magistrate Court on June 26, 2024.