Bus Conductor Faces Charges for Alleged Attack on Labourer

Bus Conductor Charged with Assault

On January 5, 2025, police arrested and charged Azim Alexander, a 22-year-old Bus Conductor of Victoria Village, with the offence of Assault.

Investigations revealed that the accused assaulted Frankisha Audain, a 31-year-old Labourer of the same address by beating her about the body with a piece of board, causing Actual Bodily Harm. The offence was committed in Victoria Village on December 17, 2024.

Alexander is expected to appear before the Kingstown Magistrate Court to answer the charge.