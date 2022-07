St Vincent Times has learnt that businessman Nigel Greaves died on Sunday 17, July 2022. According to reports Greaves was at his home in Indian Bay when he passed away.

Nigel Greaves who was 63 years old has been an integral part of a business that his deceased father founded in 1954 and which remains a family-owned and operated company.

Vincentians have already begun to express their sorrow over his passing.

St Vincent Times will update.