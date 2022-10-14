Police find woman in blood pool with multiple lower body stab wounds

An investigation has been launched into the circumstances surrounding the death of Sherma Dianna Adams Thomas, a 58 years old Businesswoman of Big sand, Union Island.

Reports are that Mrs Thomas lived with her estranged husband, a retired Customs Guard in Union Island. On Wednesday, October 12th, 2022, at about 9:10 pm, police on Union Island received a telephone call from the deceased husband stating that she had received several stab wounds to her body and needed the assistance of the police.

As a result, officers immediately responded and went to the home of the deceased. On arrival at the scene, the deceased was met lying on her bed in a pool of blood with what appeared to be multiple stab wounds to the lower parts of her body.

She was taken to the Nurse Celena Clouden Smart Hospital at Clifton, Union Island for medical attention, where she was later pronounced dead by the District Medical Officer (DMO).

A post-mortem examination is expected to be carried out on the body to ascertain the exact cause of death. Investigations into the matter are ongoing.

Persons with information that can assist with this investigation are encouraged to contact the Assistant Commissioner of Police in charge of Crimes at telephone number 1-784-457-1211; the Officer-in-charge of the Criminal Investigations Department/Major Crimes Unit at 1-784-456-1810; or the Officer in charge of Grenadines Division at 1784-457-1211; or any police station or police officer you are comfortable speaking with. All information received would be treated confidentially.

Thomas’ death marks the thirty-third homicide reported for 2022.