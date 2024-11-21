Butchers, Slaughtermen Must Register with Health Dept. by December 13

The Public Health Department is requesting that all persons desirous of slaughtering animals for sale during the Christmas Season to REGISTER with the Public Health Department at 456-1111 ext. 4558 by Thursday 13th December 2024, or contact their district Environmental Health Officer for further information.

All slaughter men and butchers must ensure that they have a Valid Food Handler’s Certificate.

Please ensure that a designated place of slaughter is prepared and ready to be inspected by the Public Health Department.