BVI boat accident under investigation by Royal Virgin Islands Police

Royal Virgin Islands Police Force (RVIPF) said it is still investigating the circumstances that led to the boat capsizing.

Initial police investigations indicate that while crossing the waters between Jost Van Dyke and West End around 7 pm Sunday night, the vessel in question overturned near Little Thatch causing all 10 of its occupants to be thrown overboard.

“Of the 10 occupants onboard, seven were taken to the Dr D Orlando Smith Hospital. One of the seven, a six-year-old female, was pronounced dead upon arrival at the hospital. Five are still being treated [and] one was discharged. A search party to include Marine Police, Virgin Islands Search and Rescue, and local mariners began immediately looking for the missing female. The U.S. Coast Guard and St. John Rescue also joined the search at sunrise this morning to the east and west of the site. Thus far, there has been no sighting of the missing female,” the RVIPF reported.