BVI Governor: Direct rule not necessary, but progress must be made

BVI Governor John Rankin stated that there is no immediate need for the UK to exercise direct rule over the territory to implement governance reforms. However, if significant progress is not made in the coming months, additional action may be necessary.

The report comes from the Fourth Quarterly Review of the implementation of the Commission of Inquiry (COI) recommendations in the British Virgin Islands.

Rankin emphasized the importance of officials taking action on the findings and recommendations in the Audits and Reviews to prevent abuses from occurring again.

He warned that if the findings of audits are undermined or reviews aren’t given proper consideration, there is a risk that the abuses which previously took place will happen again in the future.

What actions have been taken to improve the processing of Residency and Belonger Status applications?

According to Governor John Rankin’s Fourth Quarterly Review of the implementation of the Commission of Inquiry (COI) recommendations, actions have been taken to improve and speed up the current arrangements for processing Residency and Belonger Status applications.

However, the review did not provide specific details on what those actions were. The governor did mention that policy development is underway across social assistance, scholarships, Crown Land distribution, and Statutory Boards, and that action plans have started to come to cabinet and public consultation is taking place.

What is the risk of not taking action on the findings and recommendations in the Audits and Reviews according to Rankin?

