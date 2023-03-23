BVI: Midnight boating incident leaves one dead

The Royal Virgin Islands Police Force (RVIPF) has confirmed that one person is dead following a boating accident off Great Harbour, Jost Van Dyke.

The incident took place just before midnight.

The police force said one male occupant was found unresponsive in the waters with injuries to the head while the dinghy he was in was met circling in the area.

Following attempts to resuscitate him, he was pronounced dead.

The RVIPF did not release any further details on the victim’s identity.