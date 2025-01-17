BVI Police arrest Vincentian man linked to Virgin Gorda Burglaries

Police confirmed that Paul Jack, a national of St Vincent and the Grenadines, was apprehended following a joint police operation led by Virgin Gorda detectives on Saturday, January 4, 2025, as reported by Virgin Islands News Online.

A press release from the RVIPF on Wednesday, January 8, 2025, said, was previously convicted and deported from the Virgin Islands in 2021 for Proceeds of Criminal Conduct but re-entered the Territory illegally and had been hiding out in heavily bushy areas between Crooks Bay and Copper Mine.

He has been linked to several burglaries, robberies, and other criminal activities that caused significant disruption and fear within the Virgin Gorda community over the past year.

6 charges against Jack

Jack has been formally charged with Illegal Entry, Criminal Trespass, Armed with an Offensive Weapon, Assault on Police, Resisting Arrest, and Aggravated Burglary and investigations into his involvement in other burglaries and robberies are ongoing.

Acting Commissioner of Police Jacqueline E. Vanterpool commended the dedication and teamwork of the officers involved in the operation that led to Jack’s capture.

“The arrest of Paul Jack is a major breakthrough in ensuring the safety and security of Virgin Gorda residents and visitors. His actions have caused distress in the community, and we are committed to bringing him and others involved in these crimes to justice. The RVIPF remains resolute in our efforts to make the British Virgin Islands a safer place for all,” she stated.

History of break-ins

Meanwhile, Jack, along with another suspect, Devonte Joseph, 29, of no fixed place, was linked to a series of break-ins at villas across Virgin Gorda that targeted both unoccupied and occupied properties, further heightening concerns within the community.

Joseph has also been charged with Robbery, two counts of Burglary, and Aggravated Burglary.

“The RVIPF extends its gratitude to the public for their support and cooperation in ongoing efforts to combat crime in the Virgin Islands. Residents are encouraged to remain vigilant, secure their homes and properties, and report any suspicious activity to the police,” the press release stated.