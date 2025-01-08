Vincy COP in BVI arrested & charged for security breach

Vincentian national Earlando Baynes who currently serves as a police constable in the BVI was arrested & charged with Breach of Trust by a Public Officer.

The Royal Virgin Islands Police Force (RVIPF) in a press release this evening, January 8, 2025, announced the outcome of an internal investigation following a significant security breach that occurred during a planned operation in November 2024.

The breach, which the RVIPF said involved the unauthorised disclosure of sensitive information, compromised the success of the operation and raised serious concerns about the integrity of law enforcement protocols.

Upon learning of the incident, the RVIPF said it launched a comprehensive investigation led by a specialised team within the Force. It said the investigation underscored the gravity of the breach and the necessity for stringent accountability measures within the organisation.

The RVIPF said Baynes is scheduled to appear before the Magistrate’s Court in the coming days.

‘We are dedicated to eradicating corruption within our force’- Acting CoP Vanterpool

Acting Commissioner of Police Jacqueline E. Vanterpool stated, “The RVIPF remains steadfast in its commitment to uphold the highest standards of integrity and transparency. We are dedicated to eradicating corruption within our force and ensuring public trust in our law enforcement capabilities.”

The RVIPF assures the public that we will continue to take decisive action against any breaches of trust and will remain vigilant in safeguarding the integrity of the organisation and the safety of our community.