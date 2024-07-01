BVI Premier Urges UN to Lift UK Constitutional Suspension Order

UN RECEIVES UPDATE FROM PREMIER ON UK ORDER THAT CAN SUSPEND BVI CONSTITUTION

Premier Dr. Hon. Natalio D. Wheatley has told the United Nations (UN) Fourth Committee (Special Political and Decolonization) at the 79th Session of the General Assembly in New York that the British Virgin Islands’ position remains that the United Kingdom (UK) Order in Council that can suspend the constitution is not necessary and should be removed as completion of governance reforms is finalised.

According to Premier Wheatley,

“We remain of the view that it is undemocratic, unnecessary and should be lifted. This would not only be a positive development for the UK-BVI relationship, but also for the reputation of the UK regionally and internationally.”

He also stated that he looks forward to welcoming the new UK Minister of the Overseas Territories Hon. Stephen Doughty to the British Virgin Islands in November for further discussions on governance reform and building a modern partnership between the UK and British Virgin Islands that supports self-determination and advances the mutual goals of sustainable development, climate resilience, economic resilience, security and democracy.

Additionally, Premier Wheatley hailed the successful visiting mission to the Territory by the UN Special Committee on Decolonization (C-24) that assessed the progress of decolonization on the ground which took place from 26th-27th August. He also thanked the C-24, Caribbean Community (CARICOM), Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) and UK Permanent Mission to the UN for their roles in ensuring the visiting mission took place.

In the margins of the Fourth Committee session, Premier Wheatley paid a courtesy call on the Chair of the C-24 Her Excellency Ambassador Menissa Rambally who is also the Permanent Representative of Saint Lucia to the UN. Ambassador Rambally reiterated the C-24’s commitment to supporting the wishes of the people of the British Virgin Islands according to the mandate of the committee.

The Fourth Committee’s general debate ended on 16th October.

Premier Wheatley delivered his statement on 7th October. He was joined by Special Envoy Mr. Benito Wheatley.