BVI: UK Police Detective Paul France found dead in submerged vehicle

UK Police Officer Found Dead In Submerged Vehicle

A police officer was discovered deceased in a submerged vehicle in the British Virgin Islands.

Police Detective Paul France, a UK National with nearly 40 years of experience in police forces in the UK and the BVI, has been identified as the deceased.

Officers from the Royal Virgin Islands Police Force responded to a complaint of a submerged car in the Waterfront area, near Queen Elizabeth II Park, earlier today.

When they arrived, they noticed a white vehicle completely buried in water.

The crowd promptly aided the police and fire men on the spot, demonstrating great camaraderie.

After some effort, they discovered an unresponsive male inside the vehicle.

The vehicle’s lone male occupant was eventually recovered and declared dead.

Commissioner of Police Mark Collins offered his profound condolences to Detective France’s family and thanked the members of the public for their assistance throughout this tragic occurrence.

“The RVIPF has suffered the loss of one of our own,” Commissioner Collins noted. “Detective France was a highly respected member of our organization, and this tragedy saddens us deeply.” Our heartfelt condolences go out to his family.”

Anyone with knowledge about this event is urged to contact the police.