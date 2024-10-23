BWA Yachting Expands to SVG

BWA Yachting has announced their expansion in the Caribbean with the opening of the new office BWA Yachting St Vincent and the Grenadines (SVG), further augmenting their presence in the region.

SVG is now the company’s newest yacht agency that provides comprehensive yachting services in the Caribbean, in partnership with Blue Destination Services.

Situated at the southern end of the Caribbean Sea, St Vincent and the Grenadines consists of 32 islands for a variety of yachting experiences with pristine beaches, vibrant marine life, and unmatched island-hopping adventures. BWA Yachting already has offices in St Maarten, St Barth, Anguilla, Antigua, St Lucia, and Puerto Rico.

“We are definitely open for business. That’s a really important part of our resilience. Yachting has always been one of the key driving forces of our economy,” explains Nichole Gun-Munro, Managing Partner of BWA Yachting SVG.

Lucille Frye, Chairwoman of the BWA Yachting Caribbean Hub, comments: “Adding this new destination to a carefully curated Caribbean itinerary, supported by BWA Yachting’s world-class services, offers an unforgettable journey through the Caribbean’s most iconic yachting destinations. Guests can fully enjoy the magic of each island while experiencing the seamless service that BWA Yachting is known for.”

“The Grenadines marine path is one of the most world-famous marine routes in the Americas. It offers superyachts’ guests a unique experience, where each island has its own charm, from the black sand beaches of St Vincent to the serene bays of Bequia and beyond,” Gun-Munro adds.