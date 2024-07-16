Stephenson replaces Peters as Minister of Foreign Affairs

On Tuesday, Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves announced a mini cabinet reshuffle, with Hon. Sen. Kiesal Peters taking over as Minister of National Mobilisation and Hon. Frederick Stephenson as Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade.

I’d like to announce some changes to the cabinet’s portfolio allocations. We are going to split the Ministry of National Mobilisation and Social Development and the Ministry of Housing.

Doctor Orande Brewster will remain in the Ministry of Housing and the informal human settlements, and he will have the portfolio attached there for youth and sports.

Senator Kiesal Melissa Peters will bring renewed energy and focus to the government’s core areas of national mobilisation, social development, and all the various sub-subjects within that specific ministry. Plus, of course, postal services from the Ministry of Minister Stevenson. She has her work cut out, and we had to split those ministries so that we would focus and put in supporting administrative arrangements.

The Honorable Frederick Augustus Stevenson is the new Minister of Foreign Affairs, and I will take from his own former portfolio the public service, in which a lot of work has been done in relation to the public service because of the administrative staff.