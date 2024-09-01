Caesar awards $1,000 incentive to SCW constituency top CPEA student

K-Ailla Jackson from the New Grounds Primary School is the 15th recipient of the annual $1000.00 cash incentive award from government minister Saboto Caesar.

She was the top CPEA/Common Entrance exam performer in the South Central Windward Constituency.

On Friday, Caesar stated that Jackson obtained 100% in science and placed 4th for girls and 12th overall in the 2024 CPEA exam.

“When I sat at my common entrance, my father, a banana farmer, promised me a bicycle if I placed in the top 25 boys.” I was returning from a half-day of school. It was challenging to compete on a national level with significantly less instructional time. I studied hard, supported by teachers, parents, friends, and wellwishers; even the pastor helped me buy books sometimes. The goal was to get a bicycle. I did,” Caesar said.

Caesar stated that, as the area representative, he recognizes the importance of making promises to students taking exams.

“I decided to start a cash incentive award for all the children in my constituency to encourage them to study hard. Each year, I travel from primary school to primary school in my constituency and make this promise. Let’s find a way to help a child push for excellence.”