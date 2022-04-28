Caesar donates to the Revival of Diamonites

Honourable Saboto Caesar, the current representative of South Central Windward, has made a cash donation of an undisclosed amount towards the revival of the Diamonites Organization.

Diamonites is one of the island’s oldest community-based organizations, founded in 1977. The organization has experienced periods of dormancy, however, it has regrouped over the past months and intends to pursue several development objectives. The organization is committed to advancing education, sports, and culture.

One member said that past leaders such as Oscar Allen, Earlene Horne, and Solomon Butler have served as pillars for the organization.

Diamond Village is in the constituency of South Central Windward, where the organization is based. Each year, the organization reenacts the arrival of the ‘to be freed men’ on July 31st, 1834. Recently, the organization participated in an annual competition for village lighting and provides technical support to villagers with the help of several sports personalities.

This month, the organization will launch its annual calendar.

Caesar was born in Diamond Village and attended the Diamond Government School. He has represented the Constituency since 2010.