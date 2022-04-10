Caesar visits the UK and Malta during his tour of Europe

On Saturday, Saboto Caesar, St Vincent and the Grenadines Minister of Agriculture, attended a dinner commemorating the first anniversary of the La Soufriere 2021 eruption, organized by the National Council of the UK Associations of SVG.

During the dinner, Caesar reflected on the journey since the eruptions. As such, he thanked the UK diaspora for all their support and encouraged them to unite in order to solve current and future challenges.

High Commissioner to the UK H.E Mr Cenio Lewis also spoke at the dinner, which was attended by Vincentians living in various parts of the UK.

Luke Browne, the former health minister of St Vincent, was also present.

During his tour of Europe, Caesar also made a stop in Malta.

“I had a rewarding experience visiting this factory in Malta, where modern technology is employed in the medicinal industry to produce the most effective products”.

On Saturday 15th January, St Vincent exported 110 pounds of medicinal cannabis to the European nation of Germany.

The OECS nation has become the first in the region to export medicinal cannabis to Europe.