Caesar urges Vincentians to diversify their income

SVG’s Minister of Agriculture Saboto Caesar calls on Vincentians to diversify their income by branching out into businesses that might not be in their area of expertise.

While speaking on WEFM, Caesar said one should not box themselves into one occupation for the rest of their life.

“Don’t think that “okay, well I went away and I studied X, it means that I must spend the rest of my life doing X only, not even X plus plus”. Even though you studied and you have invested, for example—let me use an example:

So someone from Central Leeward went away and studied to be an engineer. You’re back in the country, have a salary of five/six/seven/eight thousand with the Government, or work in the private sector. You must not say, “well, the be all end all to my participation in development is just being an engineer.

You have to spend time having an appreciation that you are from a constituency that has a fisheries sector and that there is an opportunity now for collaboration between a cooperative, between the Government, off-takers and yourself, where you can put a percentage of your salary as security and that you can invest in the fleet expansion program.” He said.

Minister Caesar says this diversification will create employment opportunities for persons in those communities and create an additional revenue stream for those that invest.

Minister Caesar called on Vincentians not to approach the world and its opportunities with closed minds.