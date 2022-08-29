Caesar’s Captures Diamond Village Hairoun Football Cup 2022

The Diamond Village Hairoun Football Championship culminated with an exciting football match between Caesar’s Real Estate World 11 and Youngsters FC, which saw a 1-nil triumph for Caesar’s team on Sunday 28th August at the Diamond Village Playing Field.

Scoring a penalty in the 12th minute, Azeeno Solomon of Caesar’s Real Estate led the team into victory, while Youngster FC’s Nasir Burnette, failed to level the score from the penalty spot in the second half.

Caesar’s Real Estate World 11 held the Cup on a previous occasion. The team is coached and managed by Akeino “World” Simmons.

Manager of Caesar’s Real Estate, Lex Caesar revealed that the focus will be on strengthening the team technically for the remainder of 2022. Caesar added that the team intends to launch Caesar’s Real Estate World 11 under 19 and Caesar’s Real Estate World 11 Women, all before year end.

With this new thrust, the management of Caesar’s Real Estate has taken a decision not to compete until 2023, unless otherwise determined; however the team will be opened to friendly and practice matches.

Addressing the closing Ceremony, Area Representative for the constituency of South Central Windward, Hon. Saboto Caesar, expressed his anticipation in working with the Ministry of Sports and the Football Federation to take the Diamond Village Playing Field to another level, in time for the 2023 competition.

Other remarks were made by President of the Football Federation, Carl Dickson and Director of Sports, Nelson Hillocks. The Diamonites Organisation was commended for an excellent competition, which was well attended.