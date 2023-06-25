CAL ATR aircraft suffered birdstrike while en-route to Tobago

On Saturday morning, a Caribbean Airlines ATR suffered a bird strike.
According to airline sources, 9Y-TTI, also known as BW1502, was on its route to Tobago when the tragedy occurred.
According to flightradar24.com, the aircraft successfully landed at ANR International Airport around 6:45 a.m.
The plane is now being repaired.
Caribbean Airlines has not issued an official statement regarding the event.
In flight, bird strikes are fairly common.
