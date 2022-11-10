Caldwell Browne of Union Island charged with Attempted murder

On 8.11.22, police arrested and charged Caldwell Browne, a 51-year-old Fisherman of Clifton, Union Island with the following offences:

Discharging a loaded firearm Attempted murder

According to the investigations, the accused allegedly discharged a loaded firearm at a 27-year-old Labourer of Clifton, Union Island. The complainant was also shot in his back during the incident. The incident occurred on 5.11.22 at about 11:00 p.m. at Clifton, Union Island.

The accused appeared at the Kingstown Magistrate Court on 9.11.22. He was remanded into custody and the matter was transferred to the Serious Offences Court for arraignment on 11.10.22.

Source : RSVGPF