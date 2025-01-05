Call election now! Kamla slams Rowley for leading T&T into chaos

Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar says Prime Minister Dr. Keith Rowley’s retirement “is a clear admission of his failure to lead T&T effectively,” but NTA leader Gary Griffith thanked Rowley for his service and called his retirement politically mature.

Persad-Bissessar described Rowley’s legacy as failure, division, and misery, leaving a nation in darkness. Do the honourable thing and call elections…

She continued, “Prime Minister Rowley has announced his retirement again. Although many will celebrate his political career closing, worries remain regarding his proclivity for political manipulation.He and his PNM MPs, most of whom he has nominated for the 2025 general election, have brutalised businesses and impoverished individuals, enabled a violent crime situation, and decimated every autonomous institution in T&T. Rowley and his ministers created a failed state with a lame-duck government. Chaos reigns in government.”

“Why announce this after calling a State of Emergency four days ago?” We know this SoE was a political gimmick that failed spectacularly.”

She accused Rowley of a bizarre soap opera within the PNM, destroying T&T.She stated he crashed the country and abandoned the ship after raising his income and pension.

“State security officers will ignore a lame-duck prime minister, local and foreign financial institutions and energy companies will hold onto most investments, credit access will be halted, and T&T will enter financial stasis until the next election. Persad-Bissessar claimed that PNM MPs and financiers are selling their TT dollars since T&T is approaching the IMF and other financing has dried up.

Do you think Rowley will use his retreat to coerce his party’s legislators into supporting Stuart Young as his successor? Will taxpayers pay for a PNM power battle disguised as governance?

Persad-Bissessar said his “disregard for democratic principles within his party, exemplified by the postponement of the PNM’s internal elections and special convention, speaks volumes about his leadership.”

She claimed Rowley’s administration interfered with independent agencies like the Police Service Commission, Auditor General, and Director of Public Prosecutions.