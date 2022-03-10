Call for Vincentians to participate in world creativity day competition

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade is encouraging Vincentians to show their creativity and tell their story by participating in the Ministry’s special edition Literary Arts Competition for 2022.

The competition is held under the theme “Charting Resilience; Recording Recovery” and seeks to encourage participants to hone their writing skills by utilising this opportunity to document experiences from the 2021 explosive eruptions of the La Soufrière volcano and the aftermath.

The competition is open to all Vincentians from age 9. The categories of the competition are:

Short Story; Essay; Narrative Poetry; and, Pictorial Narrative.

In each category, participants may submit entries in their appropriate age group: Envoys (9-13 years), Ambassadors (14-18 years), and Diplomats (19 years and older).

The Ministry encourages all Vincentians to participate in these competitions. All entries must be submitted by 5 pm on April 8th 2022. All submissions must be made via email to [email protected]

To view the terms and conditions and the flyers for each category and for additional information including the cash prizes for these competitions, please visit the Ministry’s Facebook page @mofasvg, the Ministry’s Instagram page @mofaft.svg or the Ministry’s website via the URL.