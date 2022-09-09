St. Vincent and the Grenadines Public Service Union (SVGPSU) is making “a-Call-to-Action” in support of the dismissed workers. We believe that a more considerate approach should be taken to the treatment of unvaccinated public workers whose lives and employment were severely affected by the implementation of SR&O 2021 No 28.

In November 2021, the vaccine mandate was implemented under special measures to mitigate or remedy a public health emergency. However, in recent media conferences, the Prime Minister reported that the conditions related to the public health emergency that existed since the implementation of the mandates has changed significantly.

The US Center for Disease Control (CDC) supports this view of the current health situation. Their most recent COVID-19 guidelines indicate that there is no need to treat unvaccinated differently from vaccinated persons. Further, more than a year ago, the World Health Organization (WHO) declared that testing for asymptomatic citizens was neither necessary nor cost-effective.

To this end, the SVG Public Service Union is calling on ALL members, other workers and the general public to stand in Solidarity with us as we join the St Vincent and the Grenadines Teachers Union (SVGTU) on their two-day march and picket on Monday 12th and Tuesday 13th September. Let us stand with the workers who were unfairly dismissed due to their refusal to take the Covid-19 Vaccine.

Benjamin Franklyn said “Justice will not be served until those who are unaffected are as outraged as those who are.” Remember the cause of one is the cause of all.