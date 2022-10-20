Calliaqua Clinic will receive significant upgrades and expansion 

Residents of Calliaqua will benefit from improvements to the town’s clinic, which will feature an entirely new dental section.

Upgrades for Calliaqua will begin with the conversion of an existing structure in the back of the clinic into a two-story building. On one level, there will be a dentist’s office, while the other level will house, among other things, the staff quarters and lunchroom.

On Wednesday, Camilo Gonsalves, the area representative, provided specifics of how the work would be performed.

“When the staff lunchroom and living quarters relocate outside the current clinic building, you will be able to reallocate the space inside the current clinic facility for increased patient care. This will occur between the conclusion of this year and the beginning of the following year. When that is completed, the Calliaqua clinic will receive some standard enhancements, such as air conditioning and more equipment. Therefore, the Calliaqua clinic will be upgraded, expanded to the rear, and then upgraded again”.

Gonsalves said this is part of St Vincent and the Grenadines government’s overall trust to ensure that proper health is available to the population.