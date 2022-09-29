Calliaqua fisherfolk sell fish under almond tree as fish market remains closed

Fisherfolk in Calliaqua has resorted to selling fish under an almond tree, just a stone’s throw from Rainforest operations as the fish market remains closed.

President of the National Fisherfolk Co-operative Winsberth Harry told St Vincent Times on Thursday that since the fisherman’s day celebration the fish market has not reopened.

“It has been closed since after the fisherman’s day celebration, to this day it is still locked up. If you go there you would see the guys under the almond tree. The place is not sanitized and there are no bathroom facilities for the guys”.

Harry said he is calling again for the fish market to be reopened in Calliaqua for the fisherfolks.

“Put in proper management and have the place functioning. There are people who don’t want to come to Kingstown, Calliaqua is their alternative”, Harry said.

Harry said one of the problems with the fish market management is how they operate.

“They operate like the 1930s, in a bully way, you come out this morning and you see a notice on the wall and it’s either you comply or leave. That is not for the 21st century, dialogue is the way to go”, Harry stated.