Calliaqua fisherman charged in the death of Cameron Alexander

On 5th September, Joel Ashton, a 53yro Fisherman of Calliaqua was charged with the offence of Manslaughter.

Ashton is accused of causing the death of Cameron Alexander by striking him in his head with a Sunset Rum Bottle during an altercation. The deceased was a 42-year-old Security Guard of Campden Park.

The incident occurred in Lowmans Bay at about 5:15 p.m. on 26th August 2023. Cameron died at the Milton Cato Memorial Hospital on 30.8.23.

On September 6, 2023, the accused appeared before the Kingstown Magistrate Court on arraignment where the indictable charge was read to him.

He was not required to plead and was ordered to be remanded in custody at His Majesty’s Prison to await a Preliminary Inquiry.