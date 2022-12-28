NOUVEAUX FILM FESTIVAL: Calls for submission of short films, others

NOUVEAUX REGARDS FILM FESTIVAL Calls for submission.

The organization of the NOUVEAUX REGARDS FILM FESTIVAL has announced the dates of the upcoming festival, scheduled from March 29 to April 02, 2023.

The call for entries has been launched since October 8th and there are a few weeks left to register your film!!

A competition reserved exclusively for productions from the Caribbean and French Guyana, for us to show a real overview of the contemporary Caribbean creations.

Short Films, Fiction – Documentaries; SUBMIT YOUR FILMS TO THE NOUVEAUX REGARDS FILM FESTIVAL 2023. Deadline for registrations: January 09, 2023.

Find out more about regulations and submission information, HERE.