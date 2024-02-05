Students and teachers interested in Calypso and Soca art forms are now better prepared thanks to a symposium on the genres.

According to a release from the Education Media Unit, the workshops were especially beneficial to students who were eager to compete in this year’s Junior Calypso and Soca competitions.

Sessions covered a variety of topics, including songwriting, music composition skills, rehearsal procedures and scheduling, performance approaches, and stagecraft.

The Ministry of Education and National Reconciliation continues to work with the Carnival Development Corporation (CDC) and the SVG Calypsonians Association to provide such opportunities to our key stakeholders.