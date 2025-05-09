‘Not qualified to be ECCB Governor’

Gonsalves: ‘I’m not qualified’ to be Governor of the ECCB

Camilo Gonsalves, the finance minister of St Vincent, has categorically rejected any aspiration to assume the role of governor of the Eastern Caribbean Central Bank (ECCB).

Speculations over Gonsalves’ prospective appointment for the job emerged following the scandal earlier this year concerning the EC$22 million cost of the governor’s mansion in St Kitts.

In an interview with SKNVIBES, Gonsalves refuted the speculation and categorically asserted, “I am not qualified for the position.”

The finance minister conveyed to the St Kitts media outlet, “I perceive this as a rather cunning viewpoint from individuals attempting to politicise a valid concern raised by the government of St Vincent and the Grenadines regarding expenditures at the Eastern Caribbean Central Bank.”

Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves had characterised the 10,000-square-foot edifice as a manifestation of “extravagant expenditure” that is incongruous with the “economic hardships” encountered by the populace of the currency union.

The finance minister condemned the notion that he was being groomed for the position as both “mischievous” and “insulting”.

“I think it’s also insulting to suggest that a country can’t raise an issue legitimately unless there’s some ulterior motive that somebody wants to post,” he said.

“I’m not qualified to be the governor of the central bank, and I have no interest in the post.”