CANADA: 53 people taken to 3 hospitals after highway bus crash in B.C

Christmas Eve Bus Crash in Canada-53 taken to Hospital

A bus crash in the British Columbia Interior sent more than 50 people to the hospital.

Interior Health said 53 patients are being treated in Kelowna, Penticton, and Merritt.

The regional health authority declared a Code Orange disaster or mass-casualty incident. Emergency, medical imaging, and surgery have added critical care professionals to help urgent patients.

No immediate word on fatalities or patient conditions. The health authority set established an information line for families.

The event happened on Christmas Eve on Highway 97C Okanagan Connector between Merritt and Kelowna, closing the route in both directions between Junction Hwy 97 and Aspen Grove.

Premier David Eby, Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth, Health Minister Adrian Dix, and Transportation Minister Rob Fleming released an unified statement Saturday evening.

“Our thoughts are with those affected by the crash, their loved ones, and the first responders and health-care staff,” the statement said.

The Canadian Press published this on Dec. 25, 2022.

Source : CP24