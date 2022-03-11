Canada announces 700+ scholarships for CARICOM countries

In 2020, the Government of Canada announced the Canada-CARICOM Skills Training for the Green Economy Scholarships, as part of its scholarships program to enhance the skill sets required to advance the sustainable development of CARICOM countries while strengthening the linkages between post-secondary institutions in Canada and those in the region.

The Scholarships program is funded by Canada’s Caribbean Regional Development Program and is open to all CARICOM post-secondary students.

The Canada-CARICOM Skills Training for the Green Economy Scholarships is a four years (2020-2024) program to provide students from the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) with short-term exchange opportunities at publicly funded Canadian colleges and institutes.

The scholarships support study in programs or disciplines related to the green economy, which include but are not limited to climate-smart agriculture, coastal and fisheries management, renewable energy, sustainable building techniques, and agro-forestry.

The initiative builds on Canada’s existing Skills to Access the Green Economy (SAGE) program and includes all member states of the CARICOM.

This new short-term exchange opportunity in Canada is now available to students from CARICOM countries, who are pursuing certificates, diplomas and associate degrees in disciplines related to climate change and resilience building.

The competitions closing date is on March 22, 2022. For short term exchanges, the program requires a student exchange agreement or Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) between the local and Canadian institutions

Under the Skills to Access the Green Economy (SAGE) project, there are existing MOUs in Guyana with the New Amsterdam Technical Institute (NATI) and the Bina Hill Institute (BHI) with the College of the North Atlantic, Durham College and Mohawk College. Where there are no existing agreements with post-secondary institutions, our Trade office can help to facilitate.

Below are the available Canadian scholarships and the guidelines on how to apply. You can also visit the EduCanada website for further details on the programs: 700+ short-term exchange scholarships in Canada for international students and faculty (educanada.ca); or contact the High Commission of Canada to Guyana and Suriname on Facebook at @CanadainGuyanaandSuriname.

Available scholarships:

Short-term Exchange Programs Eligible countries/regions Details Emerging Leaders in the Americas Program Latin America and the Caribbean Study in Canada Scholarships (educanada.ca) Canada-CARICOM Faculty Leadership Program CARICOM member states Study in Canada Scholarships (educanada.ca) Canada-CARICOM Skills Training for the Green Economy Scholarships CARICOM member states Study in Canada Scholarships (educanada.ca)

Interested candidates should contact their home institution’s student’s office to learn about institutional partnerships and collaborations with Canadian institutions. Home institutions will then provide the eligible candidates’ documentation to their partner post-secondary institution in Canada.

Canadian post-secondary institutions must submit scholarship applications on behalf of students, faculty and international liaison officers/managers from eligible countries/territories by March 22, 2022. Only applications submitted directly by Canadian post-secondary institutions will be considered.