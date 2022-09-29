Canada Fund for Local Initiatives is now accepting proposals

The High Commission of Canada is pleased to announce its annual call for proposals for the Canada Fund for Local Initiatives (CFLI) for 2022-2023. The Canadian High Commission invites local, national or regional civil society organizations, academic institutions and government agencies in eligible countries to submit their project proposals for consideration to the CFLI Committee by Monday, October 31, 2022.

The CFLI is a program designed to support small-scale, high-impact projects in developing countries, which align with the Government of Canada’s thematic priority areas for engagement. The majority of CFLI funding is directed toward local civil society organizations (including non-governmental organizations) and other institutions working at the local level. The CFLI contribution is between $25,000 to $50,000 Canadian Dollars for innovative projects which can deliver measurable results by February 28, 2023.

Canada’s 2022-2023 thematic priority areas for engagement include gender equality, the empowerment of women and girls, human rights, democracy and inclusive governance, peace and security, climate action, and economic growth. Eligible countries within the High Commission’s area of responsibility include Dominica, Grenada, Saint Lucia, and Saint Vincent and the Grenadines.

Interested organizations should visit for more information, or contact the CFLI Committee via email at [email protected] to request an application package.