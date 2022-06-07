Canada issues travel notice as monkeypox continues to spread worldwide

Canada’s public health agency has issued a travel notice as the monkeypox virus continues to spread around the world.

Travellers are advised to practise enhanced health precautions under the Level 2 advisory.

“Clusters of monkeypox cases have been reported in several countries internationally, outside of areas in Central and West Africa where cases are normally found,” a Tuesday release from the Public Health Agency (PHAC) said. “During your travel, you may be subject to procedures at your destination put in place to limit the spread of monkeypox, such as isolation, should you become infected.”

Canadians may also have limited access to timely and appropriate health care, should they become ill, and could experience delays returning to the country, PHAC warned.

The travel advisory didn’t list any specific countries, but cases of monkeypox have been reported in places like the U.K. and U.S.

In Canada so far, Quebec has reported 90 cases of monkeypox and administered 813 vaccine doses. Five cases have also been found in Ontario and one in Alberta.