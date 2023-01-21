Canada: Teen sentenced to 6 years for killing his pregnant mother

Saskatchewan teen sentenced for killing his pregnant mother

A 14-year-old boy was sentenced to six years and eight months for killing his pregnant mother in their Saskatchewan home.

Last year, the child pled guilty to second-degree murder in Choiceland, northeast of Prince Albert, for the 2021 death.

In his sentence judgment Friday, Judge Lloyd Stang outlined how the kid struck his mother in the head with several things, including an aerosol can, while she was sleeping on Sept. 24, 2021, then strangled her with a USB cord.

After the attack, the 13-year-old called his uncle, who called the police. The child confessed to killing his mother when police arrived.

Two siblings were home during the attack.

The 37-year-fifth old’s kid died at nine months.

Stang ruled that the youngster wanted to live with his father but his mother wouldn’t let him. Stang said the father was convicted of assaulting the youngster in 2020, who “obviously did not grasp” that his father was barred from seeing him.

Stang stated the youngster had “acute anger” toward his mother. The child “thought he had no other choice but to kill her,” according to a pre-sentence assessment referenced in the ruling.

Stang ordered a psychological evaluation after the youngster pleaded guilty on Sept. 7, 2022. Registered psychologist Ashley Viklund diagnosed the youngster with conduct disorder and adjustment disorder with disturbance of conduct. Viklund said the youngster had “moderate risk for violent recidivism.”

Stang ruled that the youngster had thrown a knife at his mother 10 months before her death.

Due to his mental health and behavioral issues, the judge claimed the youngster exhibited no remorse for the crime.

“With time and greater maturity, he may come to feel sincerely contrite for what he has done,” Stang stated in his conclusion.

The defence contested Crown prosecutor Wade Rogers’ claim that the boy’s sentence should not be reduced for time served.

Stang credited the boy 16 months for time served on an eight-year sentence.

Stang allowed authorities to keep the youngster in custody beyond his sentence if they were concerned about his violent reoffending.

The youngster must produce DNA samples for forensic investigation and cannot possess firearms, weapons, ammunition, or explosives for 15 years following his jail sentence.

The Canadian Press published this item Jan. 20, 2023.