Canadian citizen Wayne Smart is reported missing in Grenada

Canadian citizen reported missing in Grenada

Canadian citizen Wayne Smart, 49, who is now on vacation in Grenada, has vanished. On Wednesday, Grenada Police released a bulletin asking for the public’s help in finding Mr. Smart.

“On December 11, 2022, Mr. Smart vanished after leaving his dwelling. He is roughly 5’8″ tall, thin, and has a dark skin tone”.

According to the notice, anyone who has seen Mr. Smart or knows anything about his location is asked to call the police emergency number (911), the police hotline (444) 1958, or the closest police station.

Source : Grenada Police