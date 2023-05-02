Canadian Company Seeks Resident Engineer, Clerk Of Works-Apply Now

“Arcadis IBI Group, an international multi-disciplinary consulting firm, is actively seeking one engineer to serve as Resident Engineer and five technicians to serve as Resident Engineer Clerks of Works for several construction projects in proximity of the Georgetown area.

The construction projects will provide full time contract employment for one engineer and five technicians for up to two years.

Qualified applicants will be able to demonstrate an established career in bridge, road, and levees/river defense construction projects. One Clerk of Work position is available immediately and rest of the employment opportunities are available in July 2023.

The successful candidates will conduct daily construction contract administration, inspections to supervise contract adherence and conformance with design drawings and specifications. More detailed job description information is available upon request at [email protected]”