Mystery Deepens Into Death of Canadian Man on Caribbean Island

Glenroy Fraser’s Tragic Death in St. Vincent

As of Monday night, a woman is providing assistance to the authorities in their investigation into the death of a Canadian man that occurred on the island of St. Vincent in the early morning hours of Saturday 28th December.

The unfortunate death of Glenroy Fraser, a native of St. Vincent and the Grenadines, was the 54th homicide to occur on the island in the year 2024.

A gunshot wound was discovered on Fraser’s head after his body was discovered in an SUV that had been rolled down an embankment. Both of Fraser’s wrists and feet were bound at the same time.

As police continue their search for leads in the horrifying murder investigation, investigators are currently studying surveillance footage from a entertainment spot located in Kingstown, the capital city.

Voice notes that have surfaced on social media features arguments between two individuals and references to a “Glen”, are now being looked into by the authorities.

There are claims that a gold chain that is similar to the one that Fraser wore on the night of his murder has manifested itself for sale on a social networking site. These reports have been based on sources.

On Saturday, the police issued a press release in which they wrote, “Reports indicate that in the early hours of December 28, 2024, at approximately 1:30 a.m., authorities were notified of a vehicle seen over an embankment in Kelbourney.” After arriving at the location in a short amount of time, the police discovered Fraser inside the SUV. He had his wrists and feet tied, and he had some kind of head injury.

As part of their exhibits, the police were able to successfully acquire the SUV, which is believed to be a rental vehicle, as well as a shell that had been used.

Investigations are continuing on the Southern Caribbean island.