Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves expressed how offensive he finds it for a Canadian named Godwin Friday to erect a billboard on the route from the airport to Sandals. Approximately 500 of the world’s leading travel agencies and journalists were present at Sandals at that precise moment.

“This Canadian citizen, Loraine Godwin Friday, put up a billboard to undermine the economy of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, and people will judge whether there’s any commitment from this Canadian Godwin Friday to Saint Vincent and the Grenadines.”

“You see, what is the larger issue here?” Is it about something other than the specific issue at hand? Wanting to undermine the economy of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines. The NDP is led by this Canadian, Loraine Godwin Friday, who happened to be born in Bequia, has contracted out their, thinking of the people overseas who are funding them with the hope that they will come to office. And because these guys who oversee them care nothing about whether SVG goes to the dogs, in fact, they will want you to depend on selling passports and citizenship. So that they can hold you tight, you don’t have any breathing space. They don’t mind if the whole country mashes up. They only care about obtaining the passports.”

“And because Europe, Britain, the U.S., and Canada, particularly in Europe and Britain where we have visa-free arrangements, the noose is tightening because there’s only a limited time left for those programmes to flourish.” The firm in Switzerland and their allies in China and elsewhere They would want to sell the passports and the citizenship as fast as they can because there’s a limited window. And those who are hangers on the NDP, including some accountants and some lawyers, and those who see themselves perhaps as money managers. They would love that, because they will thief as fast as they can and as much as they can.”

“The billboard thing is beyond trying to mash up the country. How could you conceive of doing such a thing? You only parcel out your thoughts to those from overseas. with marauders and opportunists and people who want to buy and sell our patrimony, that is, the citizenship and passport, and bring a lot of vagabonds and make it difficult for people to travel. To Canada and even to the United States of America, and certainly to Britain and Europe.”

Gonsalves stated that Friday is Canadian because he has made the decision to identify as such.

“He, born a Vincentian, still has Vincentian citizenship, but he’s chosen to be a Canadian, and he has sworn allegiance to Canada. Because he has a passport. He has told us that publicly in Parliament,” Gonsalves said.