Man Found Shot in Kelbourney, SVG’s Murder Toll Reaches 54

Man found shot, Bound in Vehicle in Kelbourney

A man who was found bound with gunshot wounds to the head in the community of Kelbourney has taken the St. Vincent’s murder toll to 54, just one shy of the 2023 number.

While a name was released to St. Vincent Times, the publication will not identify the individual, only to say the victim is a Vincentian and was here on holiday from Canada.

The man’s body was found between 2 and 3 am over an embankment. According to sources, they discovered him in a rented vehicle.

We will provide more details as they become available.