Canadian tourist attacked & stabbed in Gros Islet, St Lucia

Authorities are investigating a Friday night stabbing on Dauphin Street in Gros Islet that hospitalized a Canadian tourist.

The Gros Islet Vendors Association President Nehemiah Charles said that five young men assaulted and attempted to rob the male visitor.

“There was a scuffle and he got stabbed, but they still seized his wallet and ID,” Charles told Saint Lucia Times.

Thankfully, there was a nurse in the vicinity who is also a tourist. “She placed pressure on the wound, a local contacted the ambulance, and it rushed the guy to the hospital,” Charles said.

The Saint Lucia Fire Service (SLFS) confirmed he was stable.

The Gros Islet Vendors Association President expressed fear that the event may harm the critical tourism business.

