Canadian vlogger arrested in Trinidad after gang videos

Officials and his family said a Canadian vlogger who interviews criminal organisations throughout the world was arrested in Trinidad and Tobago after broadcasting such an exchange. A police statement Thursday said Christopher Arthur Hughes, known as ‘Chris Must List’, will appear in Port-of-Spain court next week for “publishing a statement with a seditious intention”.

It said the 45-year-old posted a YouTube video this week of accused gang members “advocating criminal activities and using threatening language”.

The maximum sentence is five years in prison and a US$3,000 fine.

Hughes, who came on the Caribbean island three weeks ago, interviewed several purported gang members and posted his experiences on Facebook and YouTube, earning over 100,000 views.

Some accused armed gang members complained about government treatment.

Hughes’ relatives allegedly posted on YouTube that he was being kept without a lawyer.

Trinidad & Tobago, a few miles from South America, is a drug, gun, and human trafficking hub.

At least 100 gangs exist in the 1.4 million-person country, and the government attributes nearly half of the 242 murders last year to gang activities.

Last week, a street food vendor’s daughter was kidnapped and released for ransom.

Police executed four gang members responsible for that crime. Hughes visited one of these gangs.