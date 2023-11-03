CANARI seeking Technical Officer for SVG team: Apply Today

“The Caribbean Natural Resources Institute (CANARI) is recruiting a Technical Officer who will join our team based in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

The Technical Officer will assist in the implementation of projects focused on ecosystem stewardship, coastal resilience, and the promotion of blue-green enterprises. Therefore, a strong technical background in ecology, coastal resource management, or climate change adaptation is required.

Candidates eligible for selection must have at least three years of relevant work experience, preferably with civil society organisations as well as a master’s degree in natural resource management.

Candidates with a bachelor’s degree and five or more years of relevant experience will also be considered. The ideal candidate should possess excellent interpersonal skills and be capable of building and maintaining relationships with local stakeholders at various levels. Further, they should have experience in organising participatory workshops, technical report writing, and implementing environmental awareness and communications activities.

Residency and authorisation to work in St. Vincent and the Grenadines are mandatory requirements for this position.

For the detailed Technical Officer’s job description, visit this link:

Carefully read through the requirements before applying, indicating in your CV, details of relevant experience and in your cover letter, why you should be considered for this position. Please send your application to [email protected] on or before November 10, 2023.”