Carriacou Residents to Celebrate ‘Corn Weekend’ Activities

The organizers of the annual Carriacou Corn Festival regret to inform that the 2024 edition of the festival will NOT be staged as usual.

Regrettably, the festival cannot be guaranteed this year (Oct 27th) owing to the devastation caused by Hurricane Beryl. With no corn to harvest, severe damage to the venue, and family members’ efforts to rebuild their homes, it is challenging to host the event.

The Committee however would like to keep the Corn Fest spirit alive and as such, have dubbed the weekend of October 26th – “Corn weekend”. We are encouraging all families and villages to, as part of their meals for that weekend, prepare something corn-related. Further, a special prize will be presented to the most liked Photo (presentation). Persons are therefore encouraged to post their photos on Face book (hashtag) #cornfest2024.

The organizing committee takes this opportunity to express our thanks to all those who have supported us in the past and certainly look forward to your continued support in the near future. We especially thank our sponsors who have been with us over the years.

Let us continue to keep our “cradle of Culture” alive by “growing what we eat and eating what we grow.”

See you on October 26th, 2025.