Candidates in Venezuela Agree to Honour Results of Presidential Election

In a ceremony held in Caracas on Thursday, 8 out of 10 Venezuelan presidential candidates signed an agreement committing to recognize the results of the elections to be held on July 28.

In reading the text of the agreement, Elvis Amoroso, the President of the National Electoral Council (CNE), indicated that the candidates acquired the following commitments:

1) Act in strict compliance with the Constitution, the law of the electoral function, the law of electoral processes, and other regulations that govern the electoral process in progress.

2) Recognize the electoral function as the only legitimate and competent authority for the organization, administration, direction, and surveillance of the presidential election on July 28.

3) Recognize that the CNE has been complying with the electoral guarantees in each phase of the process provided for in the electoral schedule and validate the results issued by the electoral function, respecting the popular will expressed through the vote, in accordance with the provisions of the Barbados and Caracas Agreements.

The text reads, “Maduro arrived at the CNE to sign the political agreement to recognize the results of the presidential elections of July 28.”

4) Compete in an environment of respect, peace, and democratic participation so that violent or destabilizing acts that could threaten the country’s well-being do not interfere with or ignore the citizen’s will during the July 28 elections or later.

5) Request that the governments of the world respect the sovereignty and self-determination of Venezuela.

6) Comply with the duty to honor and defend the homeland, demanding the absolute lifting of the unilateral coercive sanctions imposed against the Venezuelan people.

7) Strengthen national sovereignty, democratic stability, governability, full respect for human rights, guarantees in electoral processes, cooperation in the face of the existing economic-social situation, the constitutional rule of law, the full development of the political rights, and democracy.

This political agreement was signed by 8 out of 10 presidential candidates: Luis Martinez, Daniel Ceballos, Antonio Ecarri, Benjamin Rausseo, Jose Brito, Claudio Fermin, Javier Bertucci, and President Nicolas Maduro.

Two right-wing opposition candidates, Edmundo Gonzalez and Enrique Marquez, were not present at the agreement signing ceremony on Thursday.

Source: Telesurenglish.net

National Assembly of Venezuela Repudiates the US-Backed Theft of CITGO

On Tuesday, Jorge Rodriguez, the president of Venezuela’s National Assembly, described the judicial sale of CITGO shares as a “robbery.”

“Hundreds of millions of dollars have been taken from CITGO for them to live like kings today. They stole CITGO using the guise of seizure and handed it over. It’s a blatant robbery,” he said.

“Those who claim to be defenders of the economy built one scam on top of another to seize an asset of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela. The CITGO refinery was a highly coveted prize by those who hold real power: the United States,” Rodriguez emphasized.

On Tuesday, he participated in a parliamentary debate about the illegal dispossession of the Venezuelan company CITGO by the U.S. government. He accused far-right politicians of asking Washington to auction CITGO shares privately to avoid affecting their electoral interests. So far, offers have already been received at prices much lower than the actual value of the Venezuelan Petroleum (PDVSA) subsidiary.

Source: Telesurenglish.net

US and the Right Seek to Steal CITGO From Venezuela: President Maduro

On Monday, President Nicolas Maduro denounced that the Venezuelan far-right and the United States are deploying a maneuver to execute the theft of the company CITGO.

“Vice President Delcy Rodriguez issued a statement denouncing that a maneuver is underway to execute the theft of the CITGO company from Venezuela,” he said, specifying that behind this pillage are right-wing politicians such as Juan Guaido, Leopoldo Lopez, Maria Corina Machado, Julio Borges, and Henrique Capriles.

“The United States government, in complicity with this oligarchic mafia, intends to steal CITGO from Venezuela in the coming weeks,” Maduro warned.

Previously, Vice President Rodriguez rejected the process of the judicial sale of CITGO assets that U.S. authorities are implementing. She highlighted that her country cannot defend its property rights given that the company Petroleos de Venezuela (PDVSA) and the Venezuelan state were excluded from the sale.

Source: Telesurenglish.net

Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro Leads Vote Intention Ahead of J28 Elections

The president of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro, leads the intention to vote ahead of the elections on July 28, according to a poll released this Friday by the consulting agency and private pollster Hinterlaces.

Maduro thus leads the intention to vote with 55.6 percent, seconded by the extremist right-wing candidate, whose members have lobbied to demand sanctions against the Venezuelan people- Edmundo González with 22,1 percent; a clear advantage of the current head of state of more than 34 points.

In the third place is glimpsed the comedian, Benjamin Rausseo with 5.3%; Claudio Fermín 2.6; Antonio Ecarri 1.5; while Daniel Ceballos occupies the sixth place with 1.4 with the intention of voting for each presidential candidate.

Javier Bertucci, 1.1; José Brito 1%; Luis E Martínez and Enrique Márquez occupy the last positions.

The poll also indicated that 67% of Venezuelans are sure to participate in the next votes; 14% said «maybe I will vote»; 6% said they will not vote, and another 13% preferred not to respond.

Source: Telesurenglish.net

Venezuela Rejects UK Interventionist Stance

On Friday, Foreign Affairs Minister Yvan Gil rejected the interventionist stance that the United Kingdom has deployed against Venezuela and its diplomatic mission in London.

The diplomat described as arrogant and rude a message sent by the United Kingdom to the Venezuelan diplomatic mission in London. Below is the text issued by the Venezuelan Foreign Affairs Ministry.

“The Government of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela expresses its absolute rejection of the rude and arrogant messages transmitted by the declining government of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland to our diplomatic mission in London.

These messages constitute a new and vulgar exercise of neocolonial interference and pretension, daring to question the internal processes of a sovereign country and taking sides with a criminal and extremist political class that is servile to imperial interests”.

Source: Telesurenglish.net

President Maduro: Venezuela’s economy will be the astonishment in Latin America

The President of the Republic, Nicolás Maduro, assured this Friday that just as China is the astonishment of the world as a superpower, Venezuela, in economic terms, is going to be the astonishment in Latin America in the years to come”.

This is what he said while greeting the participants of the International Seminar on Economic Development, in a telephone contact with Executive Vice President Delcy Rodríguez.

In this regard, he said that with the implementation of the new model of the economy, the figures on food production are remarkable. “The empty shelves are over forever, with national production”, he stated.

Likewise, he referred that “a sustainable exchange system has been built, no longer dependent on the oil jet”.

He highlighted that this year the country has registered the lowest inflation figure in 20 years, thanks to the growth of the real economy, especially the non-oil economy; with distribution of wealth, with investment in housing, education, health, workers’ income and improvement of pensions.

Source: ultimasnoticias.com.ve