Cane Garden homeowners are on edge and taking every possible security precaution after thieves began terrorising the upscale community located just minutes from the capital, Kingstown.

Several homeowners have told the St. Vincent Times that, while their homes have not been broken into, friends in the neighbourhood have faced the wrath of burglars in the most recent incident in the Sion Hill Bay area.

According to reports, five (5) homes were burglarized Monday night.

Video footage obtained by the St. Vincent Times shows masked individuals entering a residence and ducking from the camera at one point, while another is seen sprinting from what appears to be a room in the house.

Police have been busy with a number of home intrusions in several communities, including Reeves Level, Cedars, and South Union.

In several situations, it was alleged that an unusual drug was utilized to keep the residents of the homes asleep.