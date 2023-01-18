Cane Garden youth nabbed by Port Officers, granted $12K bail

Youth nabbed by Port Officers vigilance

During routine checks at the Grenadines wharf, members of the Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force attached to Port intercepted a motor vehicle, registration PE 35 driven by Jermaine Andrews, an eighteen-year-old of Cane Garden.

A search was conducted on his person and the vehicle and one Glock pistol and twenty-four rounds of ammunition were discovered.

Andrews was cautioned and taken to the Criminal Investigations Department pending further inquiries. He was subsequently arrested and charged with the offences of Possession of an Unlicensed Firearm and Ammunition without a license issued under the Firearms Act.

He appeared at the Serious Offences Court on Wednesday, January 18, 2023 to answer the charges and pleaded not guilty.

Bail was granted in the sum of $12,000.00 with one surety. He was ordered to surrender all travel documents and report to the Central Police Station every Monday and Thursday between 6:00 am and 6:00 pm. Stop notices were issued at all port of entry and exit. The matter was adjourned to Wednesday, January 25, 2023 for hearing.

Source : RSVGPF