Tuesday, June 28
Updated:

Cane Hall man charged with striking woman in chest with power drill

Editorial Staff

On 26 June 2022, police arrested and charged Brenton Quashie, 43 years old Builder of Cane Hall with the offence of Assault.

According to investigations, the Accused allegedly assaulted a 20-year-old Self-Employed of Cane Hall by striking her on her left hand and in her chest with a power drill causing Actual Bodily Harm.

The incident occurred on 10.04.22 at about 9:00 am in Cane Hall.

Quashie is expected to appear before the Kingstown Magistrate Court to answer the charge.

