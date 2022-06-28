On 26 June 2022, police arrested and charged Brenton Quashie, 43 years old Builder of Cane Hall with the offence of Assault.

According to investigations, the Accused allegedly assaulted a 20-year-old Self-Employed of Cane Hall by striking her on her left hand and in her chest with a power drill causing Actual Bodily Harm.

The incident occurred on 10.04.22 at about 9:00 am in Cane Hall.

Quashie is expected to appear before the Kingstown Magistrate Court to answer the charge.

Cane Hall man charged with striking woman in chest with power drill