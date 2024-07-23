CANNASVG LTD has vacancy for Bookkeeper (full/part time)

CANNASVG LTD – Bookkeeper (Full/Part Time)

Location: Kingstown, St Vincent & The Grenadines

Salary: Competitive salary based on qualifications and experience.

At CannaSVG Ltd, our financial systems are critical to our business. To ensure the smooth running of operations, our accounting records must be accurately reported and meticulously organised. We are searching for a qualified bookkeeper to help keep our company finances and accounting records up-to-date, correct and informative. The successful candidate will also collaborate with accountants and administrative assistants to update our management team with crucial information on daily and long-term business functions to ultimately grow our financial position.

Responsibilities:

Keep accurate records of company finances and record daily company transactions

Manage all aspects of Accounts payable and receivable including payroll, verifying payment documentation, referencing outstanding bills, updating debt balance, and conducting disbursement

Liaise with our business suppliers and service providers to administrate company accounts

Review and reconcile the general ledger, identifying and thoroughly investigating any discrepancies and taking the proper actions to resolve them

Liaise with various departments in the company to manage and process all incoming invoices and transfer accounting/reporting knowledge to other departments

Gather all necessary reports and detailed support both periodically and on demand, including balance sheets, profit and loss statements, revenue forecasts, budgets, and cash-flow statements

Monitor financial health and compliance to ensure the integrity of accounting information, reconcile any financial discrepancies and establish quality control for transactions and reporting

Periodically document all accounting control procedures, identifying system issues and making suggestions for improvements

Adhere to national and local financial requirements by studying existing and new legislation, enforcing compliance, and advising management on needed actions

Required Skills and Qualifications:

Bookkeeping certification or license